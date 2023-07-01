Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 1.5 %

ASM stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.64 million, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( NYSE:ASM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 209,306 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

(Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.