AXS 1.5X PYPL Bull Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PYPT) Short Interest Update

AXS 1.5X PYPL Bull Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PYPT – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 103.8% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

AXS 1.5X PYPL Bull Daily ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PYPT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,434. AXS 1.5X PYPL Bull Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $54.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99.

Institutional Trading of AXS 1.5X PYPL Bull Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AXS 1.5X PYPL Bull Daily ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXS 1.5X PYPL Bull Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PYPT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 39.60% of AXS 1.5X PYPL Bull Daily ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

AXS 1.5X PYPL Bull Daily ETF Company Profile

The AXS 1.5X PYPL Bull Daily ETF (PYPT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PayPal Holdings, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of PayPal stock. PYPT was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

