Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) One Day Volume Reaches $4.76 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $214.82 million and $4.76 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002877 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006552 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00012170 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 213,789,836,990,929,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 213,790,615,867,064,096 with 151,990,170,233,633,600 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $4,964,997.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

