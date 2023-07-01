Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $142.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

BMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Argus upped their target price on Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.80.

BMI stock opened at $147.56 on Wednesday. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $76.88 and a 12-month high of $156.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.07 and its 200 day moving average is $125.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.73 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

