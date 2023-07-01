Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BSBR opened at $6.39 on Friday. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0816 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

