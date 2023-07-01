Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is David J Yvars Group’s 10th Largest Position

David J Yvars Group lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 2.7% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 35,107 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

