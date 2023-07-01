Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 1,100 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 92,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ADP traded up $3.33 on Friday, reaching $219.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.27. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

