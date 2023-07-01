Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.16. The company had a trading volume of 849,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,026. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.02 and its 200 day moving average is $235.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

