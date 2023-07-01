Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2,894.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.11. The company had a trading volume of 31,549,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,535,742. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,902,320. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. New Street Research lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

