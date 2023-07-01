Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $27.81 Million Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,946 shares during the quarter. Logitech International accounts for 1.4% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.29% of Logitech International worth $27,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 69,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 34.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Insider Activity at Logitech International

Logitech International Stock Performance

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.40. 403,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,986. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $68.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average of $58.93. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Logitech International had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $960.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Logitech International

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.