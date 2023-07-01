Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $5.46 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,070,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,589,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,837,000 after acquiring an additional 864,628 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.38. 1,603,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,135. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.05 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

