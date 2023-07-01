Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 130.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,300 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8,600.9% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 891,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 881,334 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,191,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,887,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.13.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

