Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 3,937 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 2.0 %

General Electric stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.85. 7,382,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,011,589. The company has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.09 and its 200 day moving average is $91.64. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $110.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.19.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.