Barclays Cuts Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $13.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 103,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.