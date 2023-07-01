Barclays Cuts Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $32.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.54. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

