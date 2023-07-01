Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives $67.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.91.

BEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.50. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $73.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.03. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 412.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $24.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $58,134.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $74,380.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,373.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $58,134.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,673.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,533 shares of company stock worth $288,945 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,236,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,089,000 after acquiring an additional 142,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 74.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 19,854 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Articles

