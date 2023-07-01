BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $278.81.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday.

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 7,000 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.72, for a total transaction of $1,776,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 840 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $153,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 7,000 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.72, for a total transaction of $1,776,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,703,864 shares of company stock valued at $558,397,048. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in BeiGene by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $178.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.14. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.79.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.66) by $0.32. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 41.58% and a negative net margin of 123.48%. The firm had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -12.56 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

