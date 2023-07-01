Belrium Price Hits $2.70 on Top Exchanges (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Belrium has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $12.59 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belrium token can now be purchased for $2.70 or 0.00008842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium Profile

Belrium uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Belrium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

