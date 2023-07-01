Belrium Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $6,892.19 Billion (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Belrium has a total market cap of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $12.59 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Belrium has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Belrium token can currently be purchased for $2.71 or 0.00008843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002106 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002464 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

Belrium uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com.

Belrium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

