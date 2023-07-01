Bend DAO (BEND) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $44.52 Million

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $44.52 million and $220,803.07 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”



