Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.21% of Berry Global Group worth $14,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,670,000 after purchasing an additional 73,716 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,257,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,047,000 after purchasing an additional 59,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,402,000 after purchasing an additional 107,657 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,985,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,969,000 after purchasing an additional 83,976 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $69,225.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,602 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,171 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BERY stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $66.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.