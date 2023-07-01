BetterWealth LLC Has $10.27 Million Stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

BetterWealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. BetterWealth LLC owned 1.20% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $10,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,607.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,205 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,709,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 998,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,138,000 after buying an additional 112,533 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,801,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,087 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

BATS:DIHP opened at $24.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.78.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

