BetterWealth LLC Has $13.06 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BetterWealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of BetterWealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,841,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,760 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,602,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,405 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,510,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

