BetterWealth LLC Increases Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

BetterWealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises 4.2% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. BetterWealth LLC owned about 1.20% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $10,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,607.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,205 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,709,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 998,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,138,000 after acquiring an additional 112,533 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,801,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

