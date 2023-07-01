BetterWealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

BetterWealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,406 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.79. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

