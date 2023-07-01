BitCash (BITC) Market Capitalization Achieves $29,204.91

BitCash (BITC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One BitCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitCash has traded 44.8% higher against the dollar. BitCash has a market capitalization of $29,204.91 and $24.81 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitCash Coin Profile

BitCash’s launch date was August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com. BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcash.

BitCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

