Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.10

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00110417 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00052845 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00026597 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000807 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

