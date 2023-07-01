BitShares Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $26.55 million and approximately $436,446.64 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002113 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002464 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000905 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,019,704 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

