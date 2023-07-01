BitTorrent-New (BTT) 1-Day Volume Hits $10.46 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $452.80 million and approximately $10.46 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000251 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002118 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002684 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000825 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

