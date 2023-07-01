BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0754 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $21.77. 12,315 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.58.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYMU. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 44,132 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 172,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Custom Blend index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to primarily high-yield US municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. HYMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

