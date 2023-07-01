BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the May 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

BKN stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 62,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,154. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

