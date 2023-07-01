BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Down 44.0% in June

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the May 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

MHD stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.63. 103,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,830. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $13.79.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

