BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (BATS:MEAR)

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1373 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $49.89. The stock had a trading volume of 60,783 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average of $49.80. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $477,000.

About BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

