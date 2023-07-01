BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Plans Dividend of $0.20

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

ICSH stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.30. 526,511 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.17. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 193,366.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,787,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782,994 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 43,275 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

