Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Blackstone by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.2 %

Blackstone stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.38, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.13. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $110.89.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and have sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

