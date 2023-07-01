Blossom Wealth Management Acquires 320 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $84.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average of $78.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $85.22.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

