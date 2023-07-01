Blossom Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 2,741 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. CL King began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.44.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $88.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $117.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

