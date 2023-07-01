Blossom Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $186.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.57.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

