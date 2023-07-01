Blossom Wealth Management Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in MarketAxess by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in MarketAxess by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.2 %

MKTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $288.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.10.

MarketAxess stock opened at $261.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.79. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Featured Articles

