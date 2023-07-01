Blossom Wealth Management Sells 1,150 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Blossom Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Blossom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $46.16 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

