BNB (BNB) Market Capitalization Achieves $38.41 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. BNB has a total market cap of $38.41 billion and approximately $608.06 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BNB has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $246.48 or 0.00806287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,851,192 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,851,246.9026892. The last known price of BNB is 241.15072581 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1473 active market(s) with $632,851,740.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

