BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BKGI) to Issue Dividend of $0.58 on July 10th

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.5772 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BKGI stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $28.62. 193 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

About BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF

The Bny Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BKGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global dividend-paying companies involved in the infrastructure industry. BKGI was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

