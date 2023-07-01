BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Down 45.7% in June

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the May 31st total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

In other BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund news, Director John C. Cardona, Jr. sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $64,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $5,145,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 346,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 10.0% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 264,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DMB traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,034. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $14.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.