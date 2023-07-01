Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Raised to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $66.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BCC. StockNews.com began coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Boise Cascade from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $90.36 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $90.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 3.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 12,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

