BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.19 (BATS:XEMD)

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (BATS:XEMD – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1869 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:XEMD traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $39.86. 572 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (BATS:XEMD – Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,141 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.01% of BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (XEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated debt issued by sovereign and quasi-sovereign issuers from emerging markets. XEMD was launched on Jun 29, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

