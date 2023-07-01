Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Shares Down 1.9%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Free Report) shares were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 23,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 62,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Bonterra Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$32.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.31.

Get Bonterra Resources alerts:

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.