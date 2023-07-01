Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Lifted by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 510.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $2,481,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,984 shares of company stock worth $10,492,001 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,700.33 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,786.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,642.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2,478.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,759.80.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

