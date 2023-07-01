Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $1,068,137,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 266,957.5% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 389,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 389,758 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $452,154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Booking by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,652,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG traded up $44.42 on Friday, reaching $2,700.33. 306,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,007. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,642.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,478.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,786.85. The company has a market cap of $99.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at $37,645,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,147,850.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock worth $10,492,001 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,759.80.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

