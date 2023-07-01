BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, an increase of 153.9% from the May 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 9.9% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 578,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 52,328 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of LND traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.18. 35,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,766. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.97 million for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 2.75%.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, sesame, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

