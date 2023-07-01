Bridgeworth LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5,386.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BSV stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

